Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.52 Million Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $195,722,000 after buying an additional 86,236 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 114.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 158,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $389.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.02 and a 200-day moving average of $300.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $400.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,881 shares of company stock worth $7,093,305 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.