Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,886 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.2 %

WPC opened at $59.47 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.