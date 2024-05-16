Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.56 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 217.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $1,327,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 550,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.41.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

