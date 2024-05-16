Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.64 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $182.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.20.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

