Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,165,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,065,000 after buying an additional 41,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,941,000 after acquiring an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,190,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,420,000 after acquiring an additional 149,901 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $96.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

