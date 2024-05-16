Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 906,559 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after buying an additional 786,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

