Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,048,508 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

