Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,499,000 after acquiring an additional 289,133 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Veeva Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,045,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,139,000 after acquiring an additional 522,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,951,000 after acquiring an additional 244,599 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,775,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,736,000 after purchasing an additional 327,662 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,466,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $211.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

