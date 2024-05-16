Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bruker were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

