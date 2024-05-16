Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 81.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $228.99 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

