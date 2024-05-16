Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

MUR stock opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

