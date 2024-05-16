Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,089 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Avnet by 18.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Avnet by 12.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 12.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $53.77.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

