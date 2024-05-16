Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,754 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Arch Resources worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Arch Resources by 139.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $158.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.42 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.33.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $369,080.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,393.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 99,152 shares of company stock worth $18,207,158 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

