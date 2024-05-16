Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,057,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 4,805.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AppLovin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,041,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,714,819 shares of company stock worth $1,475,871,950. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APP stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

