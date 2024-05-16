Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,548,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,366 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,847,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 176.5% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,457,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of -64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,805. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

