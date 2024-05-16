Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 583,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OSK. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

