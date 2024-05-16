Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $29,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 464,667 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $17,976,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 283.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 263,957 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Flowserve by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after buying an additional 246,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $50.29 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $50.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

