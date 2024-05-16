Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 111,297 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,092 shares of company stock worth $3,031,731. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

