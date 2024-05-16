Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,291 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 663,465 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pure Storage by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,378,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,722,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,068,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after buying an additional 943,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 138,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.