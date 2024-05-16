Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,352 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Airbnb by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

