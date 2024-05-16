Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,427 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 13,769.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $272.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.48, for a total value of $955,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,140 shares of company stock valued at $36,051,162 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.78.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.