Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,946 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,946 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of EnerSys worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in EnerSys by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $82.78 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.14.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

