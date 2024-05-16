Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 21,357 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in United States Steel by 60.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

