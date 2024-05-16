Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 249,321 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 249,321 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.30% of SunCoke Energy worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,490.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,361,341.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $877.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.19. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

