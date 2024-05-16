Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,890 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,778 shares of company stock worth $4,532,422 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.43.

NYSE KNSL opened at $383.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $459.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.62. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.33 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

