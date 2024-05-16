Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 55,829 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,829 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,185,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,870,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.92 and a 200-day moving average of $255.12.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

