Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,315 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $164.35 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average of $179.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

