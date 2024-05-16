Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,336 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock opened at $175.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 4,850 shares of company stock worth $941,408 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.