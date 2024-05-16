Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,416 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PVH were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PVH alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PVH by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.38%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.