Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AGCO were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

