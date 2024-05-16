Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 948,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,865.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total value of $60,365.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,407 shares of company stock worth $2,013,111 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.55.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.4 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $168.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

