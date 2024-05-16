The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on GEO

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.