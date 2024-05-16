The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New York Times were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 579.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 168,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 16.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 148,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.00. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,052 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

