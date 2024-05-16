The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,272 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Western Union worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 1,092.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Union stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

