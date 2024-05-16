Todd P. Kelsey Sells 2,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 0.2 %

PLXS stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $114.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Plexus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Plexus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.