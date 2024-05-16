Todd Ritterbusch Sells 3,000 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Ritterbusch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of Triumph Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

TFIN stock opened at $76.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFIN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

