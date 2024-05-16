US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.9% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,384,356 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 771,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $335,715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,218 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $946.30 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $880.47 and a 200 day moving average of $676.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

