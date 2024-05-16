US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. Alphabet comprises about 3.3% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 100,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $172.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

