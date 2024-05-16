Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VREX opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.