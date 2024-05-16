Versor Investments LP Acquires 11,600 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $175,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Zuora Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

