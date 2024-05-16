Versor Investments LP Acquires 5,400 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN SILV opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The business had revenue of $61.32 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

