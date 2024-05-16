Versor Investments LP Acquires 7,600 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.0% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 171,238 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHO opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

