Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Integer by 69.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other Integer news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,812 shares of company stock worth $771,956. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $117.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average is $103.26. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

