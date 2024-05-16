Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,824 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $129.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

