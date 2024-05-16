Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 22,000 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.43.

Marqeta Price Performance

MQ stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

(Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.