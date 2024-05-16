Versor Investments LP Buys New Stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,761,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 946,757 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,750,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $424.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,720 shares of company stock valued at $346,871. 47.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

