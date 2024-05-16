Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 11,200 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 232,462 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 481,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 76.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 519.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

