Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 14,900 TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 165,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -919.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTM Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,727.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,093 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.