Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 15,700 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRBY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth about $9,542,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 164,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,850,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 219,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 18.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.01 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 52,065 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $635,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $103,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,979. 26.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

