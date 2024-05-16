Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 2,200 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 246,349 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,165,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 98,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,082,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,726,000 after purchasing an additional 88,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,807,000 after purchasing an additional 67,663 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.09.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

